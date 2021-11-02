Rizwan breaks multiple records held by Babar, Kohli

Star Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan continues to dominate T20 cricket as he breaks multiple records held by Babar Azam and Virat Kohli.

The star batter smashed unbeaten 79 off 50 deliveries with the help of eight boundaries and four maximums against Namibia.

He became the only cricketer to score over 900 runs in a year. No other player has been able to score over 748 runs in a colander year.

The 28-year-old also dethroned India captain Virat Kohli and Pakistan skipper Babar Azam to score the most runs in a year. Kohli scored 1,614 while Azam accumulated 1,607 in a year.

With 1,651 T20runs in 2021, he is now only four runs behind Chris Gayle when it comes to the most T20 runs scored by any batsman in a calendar year.

The veteran West Indies top-order batter had scored 1,665 runs in 2015.

Moreover, Rizwan also surpassed Kohli’s highest T20I career averages [minimum qualification is for 1,000 runs scored].

Rizwan is currently averaging 52.66. This is more than all the 73 batsmen who have at least scored 1,000 T20I runs. Kohli’s career average, on the other hand, is 52.01.