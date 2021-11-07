PTV sends Rs100 million legal notice to Shoaib Akhtar

Pakistan Television has sent a legal notice worth Rs100 million to former pacer Shoaib Akhtar after he resigned on-air over a verbal row during a live TV show.

The Rawalpindi Express parted ways from the show – Game On Hai – last month after an argument with the anchor on state-owned TV. The “insult” of Akhtar in presence of cricket legends like Sir Viv Richards and David Gower had sparked anger among cricket fans.

The notice said that Shoaib Akhtar went to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, without telling anyone and did a show with Indian cricketers, which caused damage to state TV.

“Pay Rs 100 million for the loss caused to PTV by you,” read the notice.

Moreover, the state-owned channel also demanded payment of three months salary from the former pacer for his non-notice period resignation.

Earlier, in a statement on a YouTube channel, Dr Niaz apologised to Akhar for his actions. He said that the reaction to what he did on-air was justified and “I apologised thousands of times over my conduct.”

He said that it was his fault and he had no right to do all this on-air. “Shoaib Akhtar is a star and I love his cricket,” Niaz said.

On October 28, PTV administration formed a committee to investigate the argument between Dr Nauman Niaz and Shoaib Akhtar which happened during the TV show Game On Hai, after the match between Pakistan and New Zealand in the ICC T20 World Cup concluded October 26.

PTV had decided to keep the duo off-air until the inquiry into their argument on a live TV show is concluded.

Both of them won’t be a part of any show on PTV until the inquiry is completed and the facts are ascertained, said the national television.

Several clips from the segment have been doing the rounds on social media, with a number of Shoaib’s supporters expressing disappointment and anger towards Nauman Niaz for “demeaning a legendary cricketer” on live television.