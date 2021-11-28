Sunday, November 28, 2021  | 22 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Philander to leave Pakistan camp amid Omicron fears

He will fly back to South Africa on Monday

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Photo: AFP

Pakistan bowling consultant Vernon Philander has preponed his trip back home to South Africa after the newly discovered coronavirus variant Omicron threatened suspension of flights around the globe.

Philander was initially scheduled to fly to Cape Town after the ongoing first Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh in Dhaka on December 1. However, he will now depart from the Bangladeshi capital on Monday night.

Philander was appointed as the Pakistan bowling consultant ahead of the T20 World Cup, of which the national side reached the semi-finals before ending their campaign with a loss against eventual winners Australia.

Former Australian opener Matthew Hayden was also brought in along the ex-South African pacer as the batting consultant.

The former left the Pakistan camp after the T20 World Cup while Philander was part of the team management for in the three-match T20 International series against Bangladesh.

Pakistan won the series 3-0.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Philander South Africa, Omicron, Covid variant, new covid variant, flight omicron,
 
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.