PCB skimps on centrally contracted players in domestic matches

The Pakistan Cricket Board has decided to reduce the domestic match fee for centrally contracted players in an attempt to end discrimination of perks and salaries as per new policy.

Centrally contracted players used to get paid 50% of their match fee as per their contracts for playing domestic matches.

However, they will now earn as much as their colleagues who don’t have a central contract.

The special policy for centrally contracted players — most of them being internationals — was brought in place few years ago to attract them towards playing domestic cricket.