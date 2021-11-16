PCB, PSL franchises at loggerheads once again

With a couple of months remaining in the Pakistan Super League season seven kick-off, the Pakistan Cricket Board and the franchises are reportedly once against having a disagreement over the player’s salary cap.

The cash-rich league will be played in January-February window, as Australia are scheduled to tour Pakistan in February-March window.

According to Cricket Pakistan, the board has rejected the request of the PSL franchises to reduce the salary cap for the upcoming edition. The board has set the salary cap at $1.2 million as opposed to the last edition’s $0.95 million.

Moreover, the franchises owners have expressed their concerns over the decision and asked the body to provide financial support.

The draft for the PSL7 is expected to take place in second week of December.