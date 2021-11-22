PCB mulls over two dates for PSL7 players’ draft

Pakistan Super League (PSL) season seven players’ draft are likely to be held in Lahore in the second week of December, sources said Sunday.

The seventh edition of the cash-rich league will kick off in January next year with the first-leg to be played in Karachi and the second-leg in Lahore.

The PCB is considering December 8 or 10 dates for the draft, with the venue yet to be decided, said a source inside the board.

Initially, the board was considering holding the draft in Karachi however, due to West Indies tour of Pakistan, the proposal was rejected.

The body is now considering the National High-Performance Centre as the venue for the draft with an option of staging the ceremony in open air due to ongoing coronavirus situation.

Moreover, several players are also likely to switch teams in the upcoming edition of the league.

Babar Azam, who is all format captain of Pakistan, is likely to lead Karachi Kings, while other new faces could emerge as leaders in other franchises as well.