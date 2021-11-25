PCB allows Umar Akmal to play Quaid-e-Azam trophy

Controversial cricketer Umar Akmal is set to make a return to Pakistan’s First Class cricket scene after two years.

According to sources, the Pakistan Cricket Board has allowed him to play Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, the country’s premier First Class competition. He will feature for Balochistan from the next round.

Umar was banned for 18 months for breaching the PCB’s anti-corruption code in February 2020 when he allegedly failed to report corrupt approaches made to him during the Pakistan Super League.

The ban, however, was trimmed down to 12 months by the Court of Arbitration of Sport in February this year and Umar was fined Rs 4.25million.

He made his return to the Pakistan domestic cricket circuit in September, featuring for Central Punjab Second XI. However, the 31-year-old wasn’t allowed to play in this year’s National T20 Cup and the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Umar then left for the United States in October to play league cricket in California. Sources say he is now expected to return to Pakistan after paying the fine to the PCB.