Pakistan’s owes its success to God’s justice: Rizwan

Not divine intervention, but it is due to God’s justice that Pakistan have been flying high at ongoing T20 World Cup, believes wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan.

The right-hander smashed 79 off 50 balls to lead Pakistan to a 45-run victory over Namibia on Tuesday, which confirmed its place in the semi-finals.

The victory meant Pakistan have won four of their five matches of the Super 12 stage, trumping India, New Zealand and Afghanistan along with Namibia.

Babar Azam’s men play their remaining match of the stage against Scotland on Sunday.

“Its our belief that everything happens due to God’s will but God is just too,” Rizwan said in the post-match press conference.

He believed Pakistan have worked harder than their competitiors at the tournament and are just bearing the fruits of it.

“If our effort is more than that of other teams,” said the 29-year-old. “It is impossible that God will do injustice with us.

“If our effort is less than other teams, its impossible that Pakistan wins. It’s God’s justice.”

Rizwan did not rule out divine assistance as the reason behind Pakistan’s top form. However, he said, that too happens because of the unity within the team members and their positive approach.

“Toss and conditions are not in our hands, we can’t make our opponents drop catches,” Rizwan said. “But when our team is united, things do go in our favour and it can be called divine assistance.

“Being Muslims we believe so and with that power no one can beat us.”