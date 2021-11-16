Pakistan to host 2025 Champions Trophy

Pakistan will host the next edition of the ICC Champions Trophy, the International Cricket Council announced Tuesday.

The 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup will be co-hosted by the United States and the West Indies, a press release by the world cricket governing body said.

Are you ready for the best-ever decade of men’s white-ball cricket?



Eight new tournaments announced 🔥

12 different host nations confirmed 🌏

The last ICC event Pakistan hosted was the 1996 Cricket World Cup. It was co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ramiz Raja thanked the ICC for awarding the tournament to Pakistan, saying the event will showcase Pakistan’s passion for the sport, said a PCB press release.

The ICC Board’s decision means Pakistan will defend the ICC Champions Trophy title in their backyard when the eight-team and 15-match tournament is held at three iconic venues in February 2025.

“I am pleased no-end with the ICC’s decision to select Pakistan as a host nation for one of their elite tournaments,” said Ramiz.

“By allocating a major global event to Pakistan, the ICC has expressed complete confidence and faith in our management and operational capabilities and skills.

“We have continued to demonstrate how a great host we are and through the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, we will again showcase our passion and love for the sport as this event will be a boon to the millions of home fans, who will see world class teams and their favourite international players from close quarters.”

The ICC said it has also confirmed the host nations for every major men’s limited overs event between 2024 and 2031.

In 2026, India and Sri Lanka will host the Men’s T20 World Cup, before another first-time major event host in 2027.

In October-November 2027, Namibia will host the Men’s Cricket World Cup for the first time alongside Zimbabwe and South Africa. South Africa and Zimbabwe last staged the event in 2003.

In October 2028 the T20 World Cup will be played in Australia and New Zealand and 12 months later India will host the Champions Trophy.

In 2030, England will share T20 World Cup hosting duties with Ireland and Scotland. It will be the first time since 1999 that Ireland and Scotland have hosted a major global cricket event.

The final scheduled event, in October/November 2031, will be the Men’s Cricket World Cup, played in India and Bangladesh.