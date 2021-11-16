Pakistan T20Is: Bangladesh announce guidelines for spectators

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has issued guidelines for fans, who are willing to watch Pakistan-Bangladesh series from the stadiums.

The series will commence from November 19 which will be played at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur and Zahur Ahmed Chwodhury Stadium in Chattogram.

“We will not allow any fans to enter the ground without a vaccination certificate,” BCB physician Monzur Hussain Chowdhury told New Age.

“They can only buy tickets by showing their vaccination certificate,” he added.

The last time that the BCB had allowed fans was during the Zimbabwe series held in Dhaka and Sylhet respectively in February-March 2020.

BCB will allow only 50% fans of the total 26,000 capacity of the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium during the series.

The spectators won’t be permitted to seat at the lower section of the galleries and they must go through body temperature check, wear mask and properly sanitise before entering the respective venues.

Despite all the cautionary, the fans won’t require maintaining social distancing during the matches.