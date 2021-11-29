Monday, November 29, 2021  | 23 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Pakistan pacers achieve unique feat in Test cricket

Pacers achieved the feat in Chittagong Test

Posted: Nov 29, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 11 mins ago

Photo: AFP

Pakistan pacers have created history by picking 100 wickets for the first time in a calendar year.

They achieved the feat when Hasan Ali clean bowled Mushfiqur Raheem in the first Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Pacer Shaheen Afridi (42) and Hasan Ali (39) have the major share in the achievement with 81 wickets to their name, at the time of filing the report.

Other 19 scalps were shared by Naseem Shah, Tabish Khan, Mohammad Abbass and Faheem Ashraf.

Previously, Pakistan pacers were able to claim 99 wickets in Test cricket that was back in 1993.

Legendary pacers Waqar Younis (55) and Wasim Akram (28) had the major share with 83 wickets.

On the other hand, Shaheen Shah Afridi has also become the leading wicket-taker in Test matches this year.

The 21-year-old currently has 42 Test wickets this year from only eight Test matches, the most by far by any other bowler in 2021.

