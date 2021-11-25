Pakistan name 12-member squad for first Bangladesh Test

Pakistan have announced their 12-member squad for the first Test against Bangladesh, which will be played at the Ch. Zahoor Ahmed Cricket Stadium, Chittagong from Friday.

The Men-in-Green completed a clean sweep 3-0 in the preceding T20 series but will be without leading spinner Yasir Shah, who has been nursing a thumb injury since September.

The leg-spinner has been a key bowler for Pakistan since 2014, taking 235 wickets in 46 Tests.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said his team was not taking Bangladesh lightly.

“Conditions here are different [than Pakistan is used to] hence we cannot take Bangladesh lightly,” he said. “These conditions are a bit difficult and batters have to stick around on the crease to get settled.”

Meanwhile, all-rounder Shakib suffered a hamstring injury against the West Indies in Sharjah last month that ended his T20 World Cup, but he had been included in the Test squad in the hope that he would regain his fitness.

Moreover, Tamim was left out of the Test squad as he recovers from a finger injury and is unlikely to resume training until next month, said a Bangladesh Cricket Board official.

Bangladesh’s only draw came in 2015 when Tamim scored a maiden Test double hundred in a record 312-run opening stand with Imrul Kayes in the second innings in Khulna.

The second Test will commence from Saturday, 4 December at Sher-e-Bangla Cricket Stadium Mirpur, Dhaka.

Squad:

Babar Azam (Captain), Mohammad Rizwan (Vice captain and wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan and Shaheen Shah Afridi.