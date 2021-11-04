Thursday, November 4, 2021  | 28 Rabiulawal, 1443
Pakistan-Bangladesh series: Saqlain Mushtaq likely to continue as head coach

Team to depart on November 15

Posted: Nov 4, 2021
Posted: Nov 4, 2021

Photo: AFP

Former off-spinner Saqlain Mushtaq is likely to continue as interim head coach of Pakistan team during their tour of Bangladesh.

The team will play three T20Is and the same number of Test matches during the tour starting from November 19.

According to Geo News, the 44-year-old would continue his responsibilities as the interim coach, however, consultants Mathew Hayden and Vernon Philander may not continue their responsibilities due to lack of time.

The team will leave for Dhaka on November 15 after the ongoing T20 World Cup.

The T20 matches are to be played on November 19, 20, and 22, followed by a Test series that starts with the opening Test from November 26 and the second Test from December 4.

