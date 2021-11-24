Wednesday, November 24, 2021  | 18 Rabiulakhir, 1443
HOME > Cricket

No Hafeez, Malik, Hasan in West Indies T20Is: report

Windies will tour Pakistan next month

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 10 mins ago
Photo: ICC

Veteran all-rounders Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik and star pacer Hasan Ali are likely to miss the T20I home series against West Indies.

The three-match series is set to commence from December 13 at the National Stadium Karachi.

Hafeez, who had withdrawn himself from Bangladesh T20Is, has no plans of participating in the home series against West Indies.

He will be playing Lankan Premier League, Geo News citing its sources said. The 41-year-old has also taken a no objection certificate from the Pakistan Cricket Board to participate in the league.

Meanwhile, Malik, who flew back to Dubai due to his son’s health issues ahead of the third T20I against Bangladesh, is also set to miss T20I’s against the Windies.

According to Cricket Pakistan, Malik has conveyed his plans to captain Babar Azam and the Chief Selector Mohammad Wasim as well.

Moreover, pacer Hasan Ali is likely to be rested for the home series.

It must be noted that Pakistan will host West Indies in Karachi for three T20Is and three ODIs from December 13-22.

