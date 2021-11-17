Wednesday, November 17, 2021  | 11 Rabiulakhir, 1443
HOME > Cricket

No Babar Azam in Harbhajan Singh’s T20 World Cup XI

Pakistan batter was the leading runs scorer of the tournament

SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: AFP

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has announced his team of the recently concluded ICC T20 World Cup, where he hasn’t picked Pakistan captain Babar Azam.

The prolific batter was named captain of the official team of the tournament, while his teammate Shaheen Shah Shah Afridi was named the 12th man.

“I have selected my team entirely based on performances and how these players have performed in the T20 World Cup,” said Harbhajan while speaking on Sportskeepa Cricket’s YouTube channel.

Babar was also the leading runs scorer in the tournament after notching 303 in just six games. 

However, the former India spinner picked the pair of David Warner and Mohammad Rizwan as openers.

Moreover, he included Pakistan’s middle-order batter  Asif Ali and pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi in his team as well.

Apart from them, he also included India’s Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah in the team.

Here is Harbhajan’s team of the tournament:

David Warner

Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper)

Kane Williamson (captain)

Jos Buttler

Aiden Markram

Wanidu Hasaranga

Asif Ali

Ravindra Jadega

Shaheen Shah Afridi

Jasprit Bumrah

Trent Boult

Rashid Khan (12th Man)

Babar Azam Cricket T20 World Cup
 
