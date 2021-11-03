Nida Dar eager for dream National Stadium debut

Star all-rounder Nida Dar is eager to make her National Stadium debut as Pakistan are set to host West Indies at the iconic venue from 8-14 November.

These three matches serve as an opportunity for both teams to get the desired competitive match practice ahead of the ICC World Cup Qualifier.

“We are getting some great practice ahead of the three ODIs against the West Indies,” said Nida about the preparations. “The pitches here are great for cricket and the weather is also great for the game. This series is very important for us to prepare for the World Cup Qualifier.”

This will be her first international game at the historic venue.

“It has been my dream to play at the National Stadium,” she said. “The pitches here support both batters and bowlers. It gives a great feeling to play in front of your crowds. I am sure West Indies will get to enjoy a great atmosphere here and we will play good cricket.”

West Indies toured Pakistan in 2018 for three T20Is, which were played at Karachi’s Southend Club, the last time these two teams met at the National Stadium was in 2006.