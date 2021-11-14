New Zealand confirm tour of Pakistan next year: sources

New Zealand have confirmed their tour of Pakistan next year, sources said Sunday.

The Blackcaps called off their limited-overs tour just hours before the first ODI at Pinidi Cricket Stadium citing security concerns.

New Zealand Cricket officials contacted Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials over the matter, where they assured tour of Pakistan next year, sources inside the board confirmed.

As per the proposed schedule, they will play ODI and T20I series in September next year.

Moreover, NZC asked to play the series at a neutral venue, however, PCB was firmed to play the series at home.

Earlier, the New Zealand Cricket (NZC) had confirmed that talks are under way to reschedule their tour of Pakistan.

According to a report in the NZ Herald, “dialogue is under way” between NZC Chief Executive David White and the Pakistan Cricket Board’s Interim Chief Executive Saleem Naseer with both parties “open to the Black Caps returning before the end of the current future tours programme cycle in 2023”.

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja also hinted at the development while briefing the Senate Standing Committee on Sports on Thursday.

The last time the Black Caps played in Pakistan was 18 years ago.

The Black Caps’ next matches are set to be at the T20 World Cup, which begins in the United Arab Emirates at the end of October. Their first opponent will be Pakistan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on October 26.