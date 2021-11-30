New faces to captain Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars in PSL7

With over a month remaining in the Pakistan Super League season seven, some big changes in the leadership roles in the franchises may come as a surprise for fans.

Season seven of the cash-rich league is expected to start in Karachi at the end of January next year, while players’ draft are likely to be held in the mid of December.

Karachi Kings have already teased their fans with news of a ‘big announcement’ on their social platforms.

And some of you might have guessed that they are about to name the new captain this season, with Babar Azam – Pakistan’s all formats captain – is favourite for the helm.

Meanwhile, Sohail Akhtar has failed to change fortune for Lahore Qalandars so far, as the management is now leaning towards a fresh face for the leadership role for the team.

Superstar pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi is the most discussed name in the dugout of the Qalandars for the job. The pacer is currently leading the Pakistan pace attack and he is favourite to get a new role in the franchise.

Moreover, the rest of the franchises may stick to their captains such as Shadab Khan for Islamabad United, Wahab Riaz for Peshawar Zalmi, Mohammad Rizwan for the defending champions Multan Sultan and Sarfaraz Ahmed for Quetta Gladiators.