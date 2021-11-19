‘My World Cup performance was not up to the mark’

Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali has said his performance at the recently-concluded T20 World Cup wasn’t good enough.

The right-armer came under fire for a dismal show at the tournament, in which Pakistan were able to impress collectively, winning five out of their six matches.

Hasan, however, wasn’t the best-performing individual in the side and his dropped catch of Australia’s Matthew Wade in the semi-final became an infuriating instance for the fans.

“My performance at the T20 World Cup wasn’t up to the mark and up to the expectations of the fans,” he said while speaking after a man-of-the-match performance in the first game of the three-match T20 International series, which Pakistan won by four wickets.

“But its cricket and things like this happen, ups and downs come,” added Hasan.

“I try to give my 110%. There were some issues, was bowling no balls.”

The right-armer claimed three wickets, giving away only 22 runs before a late onslaught by Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz took Pakistan 1-0 up against the hosts.

“In Bangladesh, I’ve worked hard and I wanted to give my best,” said Hasan, dedicating the performances to the fans.

Pakistan were reeling at 96-6 before Shadab and Nawaz combined after a slow yet fruitful partnership between Fakhar Zaman and Khushdil Shah.

Hasan said Pakistan were well aware of Bangladesh’s strength on home turf.

“Bangladesh are strong at home, they have beaten Australia New Zealand and West Indies recently,” he said. “They have the home advantage but our middle-order finished the match excellently, hats off to them.”