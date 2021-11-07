Mohammad Rizwan breaks Chris Gayle’s world record

Star wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan has added another feather in his cap as he achieved the milestone of the most runs in T20Is in a calendar year.

The 28-year-old dethroned West Indies legend Chris Gayle, who handed up his boots after the defending champions knocked out from the ongoing T20 World Cup.

When Rizwan hit his fifth run during Pakistan’s Super 12 stage match against Scotland, he surpassed Gayle’s 1,665 runs, which the left-hander scored in 2015.

The wicketkeeper departed after scoring just 15 in the game.

Earlier, Rizwan entered the record books after becoming the first-ever cricket to score 900-plus T20I runs in a calendar year as no other player has been able to score over 748 runs in one year.

Rizwan also surpassed his teammate Babar Azam (1,607 runs) and India’s Virat Kohli (1,614 runs) when it comes to the most overall T20 runs in a calendar year.

Rizwan also became the first player to score 10 50+ scores in T20Is in a calendar year. His tally this year includes a century as well.