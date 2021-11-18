Mohammad Amir tests positive for coronavirus

Pakistan fast-bowler Mohammad Amir has tested positive for coronavirus and will miss the upcoming T10 League in the United Arab Emirates, he tweeted Thursday.

hi everyone just wanted to say m I am not playing T10 league this year because I got affected with the covid but now I am fine ALHUMDULILLAH just need prayers for the speedy recovery 🙏 ❤ — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) November 18, 2021

The left-armer, who has fallen out of favour for Pakistan selection in the recent years, was to represent Bangla Tigers in the fifth edition of the T10 League.

Amir, who has accumulated 59 wickets in 50 T20 international outings for Pakistan, had announced his retirement back in December 2020 after his relationship with then national team coaches Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis.

The 29-year-old, however, made himself available for selection following the Misbah and Waqar’s resignation from their respective posts in September.