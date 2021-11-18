Thursday, November 18, 2021  | 12 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Mohammad Amir tests positive for coronavirus

He will miss the T10 League

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: AFP

Pakistan fast-bowler Mohammad Amir has tested positive for coronavirus and will miss the upcoming T10 League in the United Arab Emirates, he tweeted Thursday.

The left-armer, who has fallen out of favour for Pakistan selection in the recent years, was to represent Bangla Tigers in the fifth edition of the T10 League.

Amir, who has accumulated 59 wickets in 50 T20 international outings for Pakistan, had announced his retirement back in December 2020 after his relationship with then national team coaches Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis.

The 29-year-old, however, made himself available for selection following the Misbah and Waqar’s resignation from their respective posts in September.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus Mohammad Amir
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Mohammad Amir, Amir covid, Amir coronavirus, Amir T10 League, T10 League amir, Bangla Tigers, amir health, Amir tweet
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Ramiz reveals what made Pakistan's Champions Trophy bid successful
Ramiz reveals what made Pakistan’s Champions Trophy bid successful
Sajid Sadpara rescued after falling sick at Mount Everest
Sajid Sadpara rescued after falling sick at Mount Everest
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.