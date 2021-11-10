Live: New Zealand struggle in pursuit of 167

Hello and welcome to the live blog of the first semi-final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup being played between New Zealand and England.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has won the toss and opted to field first. He has decided to go with the same team which beat Namibia in the last Super 12 game.

England, however, were forced to make a change after injury ruled opener Jason Roy out of the tournament. Sam Billings comes in as his replacement.

A successful over by Livingstone come to an end.

NZ 97-3 (14 Overs)

What a REVELATION Livingstone!!

Transformation beyond belief, what performance with 🏏 both! — Emmad Hameed (@Emmad81) November 10, 2021

OUT! Livingstone breaks the partnership! Conway dances down the pitch but the spin makes him miss it. The left-hander is stumped by Buttler behind the wickets.

NZ 95-3 (13.4 Overs)

12 runs, including a six by Mitchell, come for New Zealand as Adil Rashid returns.

NZ 92-2 (13 Overs)

Daryl Mitchell and Devon Conway add seven to New Zealand’s tally in Livingstone’s over.

NZ 80-2 (12 Overs)

A four and a six for New Zealand in Woods over.

NZ 73-2 (11 Overs)

Livingstone comes into the attack and New Zealand score a boundary after quite a while.

NZ 58-2 (10 Overs)

Wood comes back and conceded only five in this over.

NZ 50-2 (9 Overs)

The scoreboard is ticking very slowly for New Zealand.

NZ 45-2 (9 Overs)

Mark Wood concedes only four runs in his first over.

NZ 40-2 (8 Overs)

Devon Conway hits two fours in Adil Rashid’s first over.

NZ 36-2 (7 Overs)

Woakes bowls another low-scoring over.

NZ 26-2 (5 Overs)

More trouble wth Kane gone now!!! 🥺😏💥 #T20WorldCup21 🌴 — Danny Morrison (@SteelyDan66) November 10, 2021

Conway smashes a boundary to end Chris Jordan’s over.

NZ 18-2 (4 Overs)

Woakes bowls a wicket-maiden!

NZ 13-2 (3 Overs)

OUT! Kane Williamson scoops Woakes delivery up in the air, just for Adil Rashid to take an easy catch. Big one for England!

NZ 13-2 (2.4 Overs)

New Zealand add five to the total in the second over.

NZ 13-1 (2 Overs)

A successful first over for England.

NZ 8-1 (1 Over)

OUT! Early breakthrough for England as Chris Woakes dismisses Martin Guptill.

NZ 4-0 (0.3 Overs)

At the end of 20 overs, New Zealand have restricted England to 166-4.

OUT! Livingstone plays it straight to long-off where Santner takes an easy catch. Neesham strikes!

ENG 156-4 (19.2 Overs)

Boult concedes only one boundary and a total of nine runs in this over.

ENG 155-3 (19 Overs)

Milne’s over starts with a six by Moeen Ali and ends with a six by Liam Livingstone.

ENG 146-3 (18 Overs)

11 more runs for England in Sodhi’s over.

ENG 130-3 (17 Overs)

A successful over by Southee

119-3 (16 Overs)

OUT! Malan tries to launch Southee out of the park but the ball takes an inside edge of his bat and ends up in Conway’s gloves. Big wicket for the New Zealanders!

116-3 (15.2 Overs)

Boult left-arm pace is back! He concedes one four in what was otherwise a decent over.

110-2 (15 Overs)

Milne returns and gives away only six in this one.

100-2 (14 Overs)

Nine runs come from Sodhi’s over

ENG 94-2 (13 Overs)

A boundary-less over from Milne.

ENG 85-2 (12 Overs)

Malan is on song!

Malan is really turning up his and England’s game. The left-hander hits two exquisite drives against Glenn Phillips.

ENG 78-2 (11 Overs)

Jamie Neesham comes into the attack and gives away seven runs.

ENG 67-2 (10 Overs)

Malan plays a lofted cover-drive to end Sodhi’s successful over.

ENG 60-2 (9 Overs)

They just keep pulling it back #NewZealand. The dismissal of Buttler is a huge moment — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 10, 2021

OUT! Sodhi strikes! The leg-spinner traps the dangerman Buttler plumb!

ENG 53-2 (8.1 Overs)

Ish Sodhi has had a mixed record against both these batters in T20 cricket:



v Buttler – 26 balls, 40 runs, 2 dismissals

v Malan – 49 balls, 95 runs, 2 dismissals#T20WorldCup — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) November 10, 2021

Mitchell Santner with more spin from the other end.

ENG 53-1 (8 Overs)

Its time for some Ish Sodhi leg-spin. The right-armer gives away five runs in his first over.

ENG 45-1 (7 Overs)

Milne comes into the attack and seems like giving some problems to the England batters.

ENG 40-1 (6 Overs)

First six overs up in Abu Dhabi. England 40/1 with Adam Milne the wicket taker thanks to a great diving catch by Kane Williamson. Jonny Bairstow out for 13. LIVE scoring | https://t.co/fSFo2zZtnL #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/lnZU9N79OD — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 10, 2021

OUT! First blood for New Zealand as Adam Milne strikes on his first ball. Bairstow is gone as a tries to clear mid-off where Williamson takes a catch.

ENG 37-1 (5.1 Overs)

What a catch!!!! — Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) November 10, 2021

Southee is back in the attack and concedes eight in this one as Bairstow lofts it for a beautiful straight drive on the first ball.

ENG 37-0 (5 Overs)

Two fours, five wides, the scorecard has started to tick for England.

ENG 29-0 (4 Overs)

How good have #NewZealand been in these first two overs! The ball has swung…I wonder for how long though. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 10, 2021

Accuracy at its best! Southee gives away only one run in this over.

ENG 13-0 (3 Overs)

Trent Boult bowls a very good over but once again the last bowl lets him down. It takes an inside edge off Johnny Bairstows bat and rolls through the outfield for another four!

ENG 12-0 (2 Overs)

A good start by Tim Southee, but the pressure breaks on the last ball as Jos Buttler flicks a full ball landing on middle stump for a well guided four.

ENG 6-0 (1 Over)

Teams line-up for the national anthems.

Butler and Bairstow return to the top (openers) for England! 🔥🔥🔥

What embarassment of riches!! — Emmad Hameed (@Emmad81) November 10, 2021

Teams

England: Jos Buttler (wicket-keeper), Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (captain), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (captain), Devon Conway (wicket-keeper), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult