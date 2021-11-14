Live: Williamson departs after blistering knock

Hello and welcome to the live blog of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final set to be played between Australia and New Zealand at the the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

New Zealand made it to the final after beating tournament favourites England by five wickets thanks to blistering contributions by Daryll Mitchell and Jimmy Neesham with the bat in the semi-final.

Australia confirmed their place in the grand finale courtesy Matthew Wade’s extraordinary onslaught against Pakistan, who were the only unbeaten team at the tournament before the semis.

Both teams will be eyeing their first title at the T20 World Cup.

Neesham is in, and he slams one straight down the ground for a flat six against Cummins!

NZ 162-4 (19 Overs)

A double-wicket over for Hazlewood comes to an end.

NZ 149-4 (18 Overs)

OUT! Hazlewood gets the big wicket! Williamson plays it into the hands of Steve Smith on long off!

NZ 148-4 (17.5 Overs)

OUT! Mitchell is gone! Hazlewood the wicket-taker!

NZ 144-3 (17.2 Overs)

Cummins bowls a cheap over against the run of play.

NZ 144-2 (17 Overs)

Williamson just destroys Starc in this one! The New Zealand captain hits four fours and a six!

NZ 136-2 (16 Overs)

Glenn Phillips hits a six and a four in Zampa’s over.

NZ 114-2 (15 Overs)

Patt Cummins puts some brakes on New Zealand’s run flow as he returns with the ball.

NZ 102-2 (14 Overs)

Maxwell comes back into the attack and gets smashed for two beautiful sixes by Williamson.

NZ 97-2 (13 Overs)

Zampa takes wicket and concedes five runs in this one.

NZ 81-2 (12 Overs)

OUT! Guptil is gone! The right-hander tries to clear deep midwicket against Zampa but is caught with ease there by Marcus Stoinis.

NZ 76-2 (11.1 Overs)

Willamson hits a flurry of great shots in Starc’s over and accelerates New Zealand’s run-rate. Three boundaries in this one.

NZ 76-1 (11 Overs)

Zampa is back and concedes run-a-ball in this over.

57-1 (10 Overs)

Kane Williamson changes gears for New Zealand in Mitchell Marsh’s first over. The right-hander smashes two boundaries.

NZ 51-1 (9 Overs)

Australia’s best bowler of the tournament, Adam Zampa comes into bowl delivers a tight over.

NZ 40-1 (8 Overs)

Maxwell returns from the other end and keeps the New Zealand batters in check.

NZ 37-1 (7 Overs)

Only two more runs come for New Zealand in this over by Hazlewood. The Kiwis captain Kane Williamson is now on the crease.

NZ 32-1 (6 Overs)

Pat Cummins comes in and bowls a very good over.

NZ 30-1 (5 Overs)

Guptill continues with the pattern of scoring a boundary in each over, but in the form of Mitchell. New Zealand have been dealt their first blow. Successful over for Hazlewood.

NZ 28-1 (4 Overs)

OUT! Hazlewood gets first blood for New Zealand! He deceives Mitchell with a slower one and the right-hander edges it behind for Matthew Wade to take a nice catch.

NZ 28-1 (3.5 Overs)

Time for some spin as Glenn Maxwell comes into the attack and gets hit by Daryl Mitchell for a big six over long on.

NZ 23-0 (3 Overs)

Josh Hazlewood comes in from the other end and Guptill, once again hits a boundary, this time a pull towards fine leg.

NZ 13-0 (2 Overs)

Mitchell Starc opens with the ball for Australia and is hit for a four through the offside by New Zealand opener Martin Guptill.

NZ 9-0 (1 Over)

Toss

Australia have won the toss and decided to field first.