Wednesday, November 3, 2021  | 27 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Live Score New Zealand vs Scotland - Scotland need 148 runs in 16.0 remaining overs - SAMAA
ALL FIXTURES

Live Score Card

Match Status : Scotland need 148 runs in 16.0 remaining overs

Batsman How Out R B 4s 6s SR

Martin Guptill

c CS MacLeod b BTJ Wheal

93

56

6

7

166.07

Daryl Mitchell

lbw b SM Sharif

13

11

1

0

118.18

Kane Williamson

c MH Cross b SM Sharif

0

4

0

0

0

Devon Conway

c MH Cross b MRJ Watt

1

3

0

0

33.33

Glenn Phillips

c CN Greaves b BTJ Wheal

33

37

0

1

89.19

Jimmy Neesham

Not out

10

6

1

0

166.67

Mitchell Santner

Not out

2

3

0

0

66.67
Bolwer O R W M D ECON

Brad Wheal

4

40

2

0

7

10

Safyaan Sharif

4

28

2

0

13

7

Alasdair Evans

4

48

0

0

6

12

Mark Watt

4

13

1

0

12

3.25

Chris Greaves

3

26

0

0

6

8.67

Michael Leask

1

12

0

0

1

12
Fall Of Wickets FOW Over Dismissal

Daryl Mitchell

1-35

4.1

lbw

Kane Williamson

2-35

4.5

caught

Devon Conway

3-52

6.1

caught

Glenn Phillips

4-157

18.2

caught

Martin Guptill

5-157

18.3

caught
Batsmen How Out R B 4s 6s SR

George Munsey

Not out

6

7

1

0

85.71

Kyle Coetzer

c TG Southee b TA Boult

17

11

4

0

154.55

Matthew Cross

Not out

0

6

0

0

0
Bolwer O R W M D ECON

Trent Boult

2

17

1

0

7

8.5

Tim Southee

1

8

0

0

3

8

Adam Milne

1

0

0

1

6

0
Fall Of Wickets FOW Over Dismissal

Kyle Coetzer

1-21

2.4

caught

Worldcup News

Nida Dar eager for dream National Stadium debut

Nida Dar eager for dream National Stadium debut
 
 

Live score: Scotland opt to field against New Zealand

Live score: Scotland opt to field against New Zealand
 
 

Babar Azam reclaims top spot in ICC T20I batter’s rankings

Babar Azam reclaims top spot in ICC T20I batter’s rankings
 
 

Rizwan breaks multiple records held by Babar, Kohli

Rizwan breaks multiple records held by Babar, Kohli
 
 

T20 World Cup: Babar Azam breaks Virat Kohli’s record

T20 World Cup: Babar Azam breaks Virat Kohli’s record
 
 

Three talking points ahead of India-Afghanistan T20 World Cup clash

Three talking points ahead of India-Afghanistan T20 World Cup clash
 
 

Pakistan beat Namibia, qualify for T20 World Cup semi-finals

Pakistan beat Namibia, qualify for T20 World Cup semi-finals
 
 

South Africa beat Bangladesh by six wickets

South Africa beat Bangladesh by six wickets
 
 

Shaheen Afridi, Fakhar Zaman reveal stories behind their shirt numbers

Shaheen Afridi, Fakhar Zaman reveal stories behind their shirt numbers
 
 

Buttler ton helps England down Sri Lanka, virtually make semis

Buttler ton helps England down Sri Lanka, virtually make semis
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.