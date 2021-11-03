Live score: Scotland opt to field against New Zealand

Match Status : Scotland need 148 runs in 16.0 remaining overs
|Batsman
|How Out
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|
Martin Guptill
|
c CS MacLeod b BTJ Wheal
|
93
|
56
|
6
|
7
|
166.07
|
Daryl Mitchell
|
lbw b SM Sharif
|
13
|
11
|
1
|
0
|
118.18
|
Kane Williamson
|
c MH Cross b SM Sharif
|
0
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Devon Conway
|
c MH Cross b MRJ Watt
|
1
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
33.33
|
Glenn Phillips
|
c CN Greaves b BTJ Wheal
|
33
|
37
|
0
|
1
|
89.19
|
Jimmy Neesham
|
Not out
|
10
|
6
|
1
|
0
|
166.67
|
Mitchell Santner
|
Not out
|
2
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
66.67
|Bolwer
|O
|R
|W
|M
|D
|ECON
|
Brad Wheal
|
4
|
40
|
2
|
0
|
7
|
10
|
Safyaan Sharif
|
4
|
28
|
2
|
0
|
13
|
7
|
Alasdair Evans
|
4
|
48
|
0
|
0
|
6
|
12
|
Mark Watt
|
4
|
13
|
1
|
0
|
12
|
3.25
|
Chris Greaves
|
3
|
26
|
0
|
0
|
6
|
8.67
|
Michael Leask
|
1
|
12
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
12
|Fall Of Wickets
|FOW
|Over
|Dismissal
|
Daryl Mitchell
|
1-35
|
4.1
|
lbw
|
Kane Williamson
|
2-35
|
4.5
|
caught
|
Devon Conway
|
3-52
|
6.1
|
caught
|
Glenn Phillips
|
4-157
|
18.2
|
caught
|
Martin Guptill
|
5-157
|
18.3
|
caught
|Batsmen
|How Out
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|
George Munsey
|
Not out
|
6
|
7
|
1
|
0
|
85.71
|
Kyle Coetzer
|
c TG Southee b TA Boult
|
17
|
11
|
4
|
0
|
154.55
|
Matthew Cross
|
Not out
|
0
|
6
|
0
|
0
|
0
|Bolwer
|O
|R
|W
|M
|D
|ECON
|
Trent Boult
|
2
|
17
|
1
|
0
|
7
|
8.5
|
Tim Southee
|
1
|
8
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
8
|
Adam Milne
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
6
|
0
|Fall Of Wickets
|FOW
|Over
|Dismissal
|
Kyle Coetzer
|
1-21
|
2.4
|
caught