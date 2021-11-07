Live: Quickfire Malik fifty takes Pakistan to 189

Hello and welcome to our live blog for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Super 12 Group 2 match between Pakistan and Scotland.

This is the second last match of the Super 12 stage and also is an opportunity for Pakistan to finish unbeaten in the round. India play Namibia in the last match of the stage on Monday.

The semi-final line-up is also ready with Pakistan set to play Australia and New Zealand taking on England on Wednesday and Thursday.

On the other hand, Scotland haven’t won a single game in the Super 12 stage.

Shoaib Malik, 40 years young & blistering!

Scotland need 190 runs to win in 20 overs.

Shoaib Malik hits three sixes and a four and brings up his fifty in the last over. He breaks India’s KL Rahul’s record for the fastest half-century at the T20 World Cup.

PAK 189-4 (20 Overs)

OUT! Hafeez hits two fours and a six but gives away his wicket and a review cheaply as Sharif gets him plumb!

PAK 112-3 (15 Overs)

Hafeez scores his first boundary off Berrington as Pakistan add 10 to the total.

PAK 97-2 (14 Overs)

Babar smashes two beautiful boundaries in this over as Watt concedes 12.

PAK 87-2 (13 Overs)

A boundary for Babar and eight runs for Pakistan in Tahir’s over.

PAK 68-2 (11 Overs)

OUT! Chris Greaves strikes on his fourth ball! Fakhar Zaman is gone!

PAK 59-2 (9.4 Overs)

A gorgeous six to start off the over by Babar Azam!

PAK 57-1 (9 Overs)

At the end of the eighth over, the Scotland bowlers haven’t let Pakistan score too freely.

PAK 45-1 (8 Overs)

OUT! Hamza strikes and dismisses Mohammad Rizwan!

PAK 35-1 (6.1 Overs)

Only three come off Sharif’s over.

PAK 35-0 (6 Overs)

A four and six for Pakistan in Brad Wheals over. He concedes 14 in this one.

PAK 32-0 (5 Overs)

Only four come off Mark Watts first over.

PAK 18-0 (4 Overs)

Seven runs off the Scotland’s third and Safyan Sharif’s first over for Pakistan. Babar hits a glorious drive in this one.

PAK 14-0 (3 Overs)

Great start from Hamza Tahir as he concedes only one run in the first over.

Teams

Here is Pakistan’s lineup for their final game of the Super 12 stage



Here is Pakistan's lineup for their final game of the Super 12 stage

Toss

Pakistan have won the toss and decided to bat first. Skipper Babar Azam said his team will try to put pressure on Scotland by posting a big total on the board.

He said the team, despite being unbeaten at the T20 World Cup is not complacement. “We are looking to carry on with our momentum,” he said.

“People back home love cricket a lot and they are supporting us. We are trying to make them happy with our performances.”

Scotland skipper Kyle Coetzer said his team have been looking forward to games against big sides and that they’ll be “going out there today to give our best.”

“We have to test ourselves against the best. Coming into the tournament, we came in believing that we are capable of competing against the best and we’ll still believe that,” he said.

“But we have to go through these kinds of tests. Hopefully in our journey we’ve inspired a few people in Scotland and around the world too.”