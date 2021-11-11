Thursday, November 11, 2021  | 5 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Cricket

Live updates: Pakistan off to flying start against Australia

Babar and Rizwan make 47 in powerplay

Posted: Nov 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Nov 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Mazhar Arshad/Twitter

Hello and welcome to Samaa Sports’ live blog for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup semi-final being played between Pakistan and Australia.

The match will decide New Zealand’s opponents for the grand finale after the Black Caps stunned favourites England on Wednesday night.

FOLLOW LIVE SCORE HERE

Adam Zampa comes into the attack and concedes only three in his first over.

PAK 50-0 (7 Overs)

Another four for Rizwan and he survives once again as he is almost taken on square leg.

PAK 47-0 (6 Overs)

Rizwan greets Hazlewood back with a blazing six over square leg in this over.

PAK 38-0 (5 Overs)

Babar flicks Pat Cummins for another four in this over.

PAK 29-0 (4 Overs)

Spin introduced early as Glenn Maxwell gets the ball but concedes two fours, one each by Babar and Rizwan.

PAK 21-0 (3 Overs)

Josh Hazlewood comes into the attack and gets hit for a classic cover drive by Babar on the second ball.

PAK 11-0 (2 Overs)

Pakistan get off the mark with a boundary in the Mitchell Starc’s first over by Babar Azam.

PAK 6-0 (1 Over)

Teams

Toss

Australia have won the toss and decided to field first. Captain Aaron Finch says he doesn’t expect the Dubai International Cricket Stadium pitch to change much.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam says his batters will try to put runs on the board.

“It’s an honour for me and we are trying to play good cricket. UAE is our backyard so we know conditions very well,” he said.

Both teams are unchanged.

Pakistan vs Australia T20 World Cup
 
