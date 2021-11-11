Live updates: Pakistan off to flying start against Australia

Hello and welcome to Samaa Sports’ live blog for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup semi-final being played between Pakistan and Australia.

The match will decide New Zealand’s opponents for the grand finale after the Black Caps stunned favourites England on Wednesday night.

Adam Zampa comes into the attack and concedes only three in his first over.

PAK 50-0 (7 Overs)

Another four for Rizwan and he survives once again as he is almost taken on square leg.

PAK 47-0 (6 Overs)

Looks like a 170-180 pitch. But you can back Pakistan's bowling to defend even 150 in Dubai. — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) November 11, 2021

Rizwan greets Hazlewood back with a blazing six over square leg in this over.

PAK 38-0 (5 Overs)

Excellent start. Interesting that Maxwell continues to be used upfront against two quality right handers — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 11, 2021

Aye hayeee kya placement hai!!!



Another one on the legs, BABAR AZAM with an elegant flick; FOUR #PAKvAUS #T20WorldCup — Islamabad United (@IsbUnited) November 11, 2021

A very different start from Pakistan tonight. They know Australia will be using their part-timers for 4 overs so they are attacking them in the Powerplay. 10 runs from Maxwell's first over. — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) November 11, 2021

Babar flicks Pat Cummins for another four in this over.

PAK 29-0 (4 Overs)

Spin introduced early as Glenn Maxwell gets the ball but concedes two fours, one each by Babar and Rizwan.

PAK 21-0 (3 Overs)

BABAR AZAM ❤️❤️😍😍😍😍

Yes! That’s the tweet — Quetta Gladiators (@TeamQuetta) November 11, 2021

Josh Hazlewood comes into the attack and gets hit for a classic cover drive by Babar on the second ball.

PAK 11-0 (2 Overs)

Pakistan get off the mark with a boundary in the Mitchell Starc’s first over by Babar Azam.

PAK 6-0 (1 Over)

Here comes the first BOUNDARY



On the legs, Babar flicks it for a FOUR#PAKvAUS — Islamabad United (@IsbUnited) November 11, 2021

Teams

Here is Pakistan’s playing XI for today’s game



Follow live updates here 👉 https://t.co/pzIEH3mGev pic.twitter.com/GJZTKfT27R — Samaa Sports (@samaasport) November 11, 2021

Toss

Australia have won the toss and decided to field first. Captain Aaron Finch says he doesn’t expect the Dubai International Cricket Stadium pitch to change much.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam says his batters will try to put runs on the board.

“It’s an honour for me and we are trying to play good cricket. UAE is our backyard so we know conditions very well,” he said.

Both teams are unchanged.

Good luck PAKISTAN team prayers are with you guys #PAKvAUS — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) November 11, 2021