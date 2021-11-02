Live Updates: Rizwan, Hafeez fireworks take Pakistan to 189

Hello and welcome to Samaa Sports live blog of Pakistan’s T20 World Cup Super 12 Group ‘2’ match against Namibia.

Pakistan are on the top of the group and have virtually qualified for the semi-finals and a win against Namibia will mathematically confirm that.

When Babar Azam’s men take on the rookies at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, they will look to improve on their net run-rate, while it will also be a chance for the players to improve their individual numbers.

Namibia, who started off their Super 12 campaign with a four wicket win against fellow qualifiers Scotland, were beaten by Afghanistan by 62 runs in their previous match.

Gerhard Erasmus’ side will, however, look to absorb as much as they can from the experience of playing against a top side at the highest level. The possibility of an upset, though, cannot be ruled out.

Baard hits a well-timed cover drive in Shaheen’s second over.

NAM 15-1 (3 Overs)

A wicket-maiden for Hassan to start with!

NAM 8-1 (2 Overs)

OUT! Hassan Ali castles Michael Van Lingen! The stumps are all over the place!

NAM 8-1 (1.3 Overs)

Shaheen Shah Afridi gives away a four and a total of eight runs in his first over.

NAM 8-0 (1 Over)

Pakistan set a 190-run target for Namibia to chase as Rizwan smashes four fours and a six in the last over bowled by Smit!

PAK 189-2 (20 Overs)

Pakistan get 10 runs off Wiese’s over as Rizwan hits huge six!

PAK 165-2 (19 Overs)

Mohammad Rizwan/Babar Azam partnership is the highest scoring partnership for Pakistan in T20Is:



Innings 19

Runs 1134

Average 63.00

Run-rate 8.25

Hundred-run partnerships 5

Fifty-run partnerships 3#T20WorldCup21 #PAKvNAM — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) November 2, 2021

Two fours for Hafeez and one for Rizwan as 17 runs come for Pakistan in Trumpelmann’s over.

PAK 155-2 (18 Overs)

Two fours for Hafeez gets Pakistan 11 runs in Smit’s over.

PAK 138-2 (17 Overs)

Another successful over for Namibia but Mohammad Hafeez hits a four on his first ball off Frylinck.

PAK 127-2 (16 Overs)

OUT! Fakhar departs early as he gets down the wicket and casually pokes a length ball by Frylink and ends up being caught behind!

PAK 122-2 (15.4 Overs)

Namibia get their first wicket in the over.

PAK 118-1 (15 Overs)

OUT! Wiese strikes! Babar departs after scoring 70 off 49 balls.

PAK 113-1 (14.2 Overs)

Frylinck puts some kind of a brake to the run flow as only eight runs come for Pakistan.

PAK 109-0 (14 Overs)

Loftie-Eaton gets hit for a six by Rizwan in this one as 12 runs come for Pakistan and hundred partnership comes for the openers!

PAK 101-0 (13 Overs)

Trumpelmann concedes 18 runs off the over as Babar and Rizwan hit two fours and a six.

PAK 89-0 (12 Overs)

Babar and Rizwan hit a four each as Shikonga concedes 12 in the over.

PAK 71-0 (11 Overs)

Really hope to see Asif Ali at 3, and not just because he's in my Fantasy side #PAKvsNAM — Danyal Rasool (@Danny61000) November 2, 2021

JN Loftie-Eaton comes into the attack as Namibia introduce spin and another four for Babar.

PAK 59-0 (10 overs)

Fifty comes up for Pakistan in Smit’s over.

PAK 50-0 (9 Overs)

Another boundary-less over for Pakistan as Frylinck concedes eight.

PAK 45-0 (8 Overs)

Ben Shikongo concedes only seven in his first over.

PAK 36-0 (7 Overs)

One boundary for Pakistan in Jan Frylinck’s first over.

PAK 29-0 (6 Overs)

Two fours come in this over for Pakistan — one each for Babar and Rizwan — as they find their rhythm after JJ Smit comes into the attack.

PAK 23-0 (5 Overs)

Finally, Babar scores the first boundary for Pakistan as Wiese concedes seven in the over.

PAK 13-0 (4 Overs)

As much strange as it sounds, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have only managed six runs in three overs against Namibia. Great over by Trumpelmann again.

PAK 6-0 (3 Overs)

It’s time Hafeez & Hassan to shine. No harm giving @MHafeez22 an opportunity up the order to get his form. Let’s get behind our Boys in Green🇵🇰. All the best👍 #PAKvsNAM #t20worldcup2021 #PakistanZindabad🇵🇰. pic.twitter.com/NXwxp6Hcpb — Waqar Younis (@waqyounis99) November 2, 2021

David Wiese comes in the attack for Namibia and gives away only four runs. Good stuff by the Namibian new-ball bowlers.

PAK 4-0 (2 Overs)

What an over by Ruben Trumpelmann! Its a maiden. Great show of genuine left-arm seam bowling by the pacer.

PAK 0-0 (1 Over)

Toss

Pakistan have won the toss and opted to bat first. Captain Babar Azam says he will go with the winning combination. He says the decision after winning the toss is aimed at helping batters get some practice.