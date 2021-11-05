Live score: Namibia fightback after solid New Zealand start

Match Status : Namibia won the toss and elected to bowl
|Batsman
|How Out
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|
Martin Guptill
|
c R Trumpelmann b D Wiese
|
18
|
18
|
1
|
1
|
100
|
Daryl Mitchell
|
c M van Lingen b Bernard Scholtz
|
19
|
15
|
2
|
0
|
126.67
|
Kane Williamson
|
b Gerhard Erasmus
|
28
|
25
|
2
|
1
|
112
|
Devon Conway
|
runout (Karl Birkenstock / Gerhard Erasmus)
|
17
|
18
|
1
|
0
|
94.44
|
Glenn Phillips
|
Not out
|
19
|
15
|
0
|
1
|
126.67
|
Jimmy Neesham
|
Not out
|
11
|
13
|
0
|
0
|
84.62
|Bolwer
|O
|R
|W
|M
|D
|ECON
|
Bernard Scholtz
|
3
|
15
|
1
|
0
|
8
|
5
|
Ruben Trumpelmann
|
2
|
11
|
0
|
0
|
7
|
5.5
|
David Wiese
|
3.2
|
23
|
1
|
0
|
5
|
6.9
|
Jonathan Smit
|
1
|
9
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
9
|
Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton
|
2
|
24
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
12
|
Gerhard Erasmus
|
4
|
22
|
1
|
0
|
11
|
5.5
|
Karl Birkenstock
|
2
|
9
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
4.5
|Fall Of Wickets
|FOW
|Over
|Dismissal
|
Martin Guptill
|
1-30
|
4.1
|
caught
|
Daryl Mitchell
|
2-43
|
6.2
|
caught
|
Kane Williamson
|
3-81
|
12.1
|
bowled
|
Devon Conway
|
4-86
|
13.6
|
runout
