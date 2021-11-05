Live score: Namibia fightback after solid New Zealand start

Friday, November 5, 2021  | 29 Rabiulawal, 1443
Live Score New Zealand vs Namibia - Namibia won the toss and elected to bowl - SAMAA
ALL FIXTURES

Live Score Card

Match Status : Namibia won the toss and elected to bowl

Batsman How Out R B 4s 6s SR

Martin Guptill

c R Trumpelmann b D Wiese

18

18

1

1

100

Daryl Mitchell

c M van Lingen b Bernard Scholtz

19

15

2

0

126.67

Kane Williamson

b Gerhard Erasmus

28

25

2

1

112

Devon Conway

runout (Karl Birkenstock / Gerhard Erasmus)

17

18

1

0

94.44

Glenn Phillips

Not out

19

15

0

1

126.67

Jimmy Neesham

Not out

11

13

0

0

84.62
Bolwer O R W M D ECON

Bernard Scholtz

3

15

1

0

8

5

Ruben Trumpelmann

2

11

0

0

7

5.5

David Wiese

3.2

23

1

0

5

6.9

Jonathan Smit

1

9

0

0

2

9

Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton

2

24

0

0

1

12

Gerhard Erasmus

4

22

1

0

11

5.5

Karl Birkenstock

2

9

0

0

3

4.5
Fall Of Wickets FOW Over Dismissal

Martin Guptill

1-30

4.1

caught

Daryl Mitchell

2-43

6.2

caught

Kane Williamson

3-81

12.1

bowled

Devon Conway

4-86

13.6

runout
