Live score: West Indies lose early wickets against Australia

Saturday, November 6, 2021  | 30 Rabiulawal, 1443
Live Score Australia vs West Indies - Australia won the toss and elected to bowl - SAMAA
ALL FIXTURES

Live Score Card

Match Status : Australia won the toss and elected to bowl

Batsman How Out R B 4s 6s SR

Chris Gayle

b Pat Cummins

15

9

0

2

166.67

Evin Lewis

Not out

22

17

4

0

129.41

Nicholas Pooran

c MR Marsh b Josh Hazlewood

4

4

1

0

100

Roston Chase

b Josh Hazlewood

0

2

0

0

0

Shimron Hetmyer

Not out

8

8

1

0

100
Bolwer O R W M D ECON

Mitchell Starc

1

3

0

0

4

3

Josh Hazlewood

2

21

2

0

5

10.5

Pat Cummins

2

17

1

0

6

8.5

Glenn Maxwell

1

6

0

0

3

6

Mitchell Marsh

0.4

2

0

0

2

3
Fall Of Wickets FOW Over Dismissal

Chris Gayle

1-30

2.2

bowled

Nicholas Pooran

2-35

3.1

caught

Roston Chase

3-35

3.3

bowled
Batsmen How Out R B 4s 6s SR
Bolwer O R W M D ECON
Fall Of Wickets FOW Over Dismissal

