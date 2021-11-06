Live score: West Indies lose early wickets against Australia

Match Status : Australia won the toss and elected to bowl
|Batsman
|How Out
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|
Chris Gayle
|
b Pat Cummins
|
15
|
9
|
0
|
2
|
166.67
|
Evin Lewis
|
Not out
|
22
|
17
|
4
|
0
|
129.41
|
Nicholas Pooran
|
c MR Marsh b Josh Hazlewood
|
4
|
4
|
1
|
0
|
100
|
Roston Chase
|
b Josh Hazlewood
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Shimron Hetmyer
|
Not out
|
8
|
8
|
1
|
0
|
100
|Bolwer
|O
|R
|W
|M
|D
|ECON
|
Mitchell Starc
|
1
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
3
|
Josh Hazlewood
|
2
|
21
|
2
|
0
|
5
|
10.5
|
Pat Cummins
|
2
|
17
|
1
|
0
|
6
|
8.5
|
Glenn Maxwell
|
1
|
6
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
6
|
Mitchell Marsh
|
0.4
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
3
|Fall Of Wickets
|FOW
|Over
|Dismissal
|
Chris Gayle
|
1-30
|
2.2
|
bowled
|
Nicholas Pooran
|
2-35
|
3.1
|
caught
|
Roston Chase
|
3-35
|
3.3
|
bowled
