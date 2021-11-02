Tuesday, November 2, 2021  | 26 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Live: Pakistan win toss, bat first against Namibia

Babar Azam's men have virtually qualified for the semis

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 23 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 23 mins ago
Listen to the story
Hello and welcome to Samaa Sports live blog of Pakistan's T20 World Cup Super 12 Group '2' match against Namibia. Pakistan are on the top of the group and have virtually qualified for the semi-finals and a win against Namibia will mathematically confirm that. When Babar Azam's men take on the rookies at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, they will look to improve on their net run-rate, while it will also be a chance for the players to improve their individual numbers. Namibia, who started off their Super 12 campaign with a four wicket win against fellow qualifiers Scotland, were beaten by Afghanistan by 62 runs in their previous match. Gerhard Erasmus' side will, however, look to absorb as much as they can from the experience of playing against a top side at the highest level. The possibility of an upset, though, cannot be ruled out. FOLLOW LIVE SCORECARD HERE Toss Pakistan have won the toss and opted to bat first. Captain Babar Azam says he will go with the winning combination. He says the decision after winning the toss is aimed at helping batters get some practice.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Hello and welcome to Samaa Sports live blog of Pakistan’s T20 World Cup Super 12 Group ‘2’ match against Namibia.

Pakistan are on the top of the group and have virtually qualified for the semi-finals and a win against Namibia will mathematically confirm that.

When Babar Azam’s men take on the rookies at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, they will look to improve on their net run-rate, while it will also be a chance for the players to improve their individual numbers.

Namibia, who started off their Super 12 campaign with a four wicket win against fellow qualifiers Scotland, were beaten by Afghanistan by 62 runs in their previous match.

Gerhard Erasmus’ side will, however, look to absorb as much as they can from the experience of playing against a top side at the highest level. The possibility of an upset, though, cannot be ruled out.

FOLLOW LIVE SCORECARD HERE

Toss

Pakistan have won the toss and opted to bat first. Captain Babar Azam says he will go with the winning combination. He says the decision after winning the toss is aimed at helping batters get some practice.

 
namibia Pakistan T20 World Cup
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Pak vs nam live update , live score update Pak vs nam , Pak vs nam , World Cup live score ,Pak vs nam , live score update , t20 live score Pak vs nam
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
India’s semi-final hopes hanging by thread
India’s semi-final hopes hanging by thread
Pakistan one step away from T20 World Cup semi-final
Pakistan one step away from T20 World Cup semi-final
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.