Live: Pakistan win toss, bat first against Namibia

Hello and welcome to Samaa Sports live blog of Pakistan’s T20 World Cup Super 12 Group ‘2’ match against Namibia.

Pakistan are on the top of the group and have virtually qualified for the semi-finals and a win against Namibia will mathematically confirm that.

When Babar Azam’s men take on the rookies at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, they will look to improve on their net run-rate, while it will also be a chance for the players to improve their individual numbers.

Namibia, who started off their Super 12 campaign with a four wicket win against fellow qualifiers Scotland, were beaten by Afghanistan by 62 runs in their previous match.

Gerhard Erasmus’ side will, however, look to absorb as much as they can from the experience of playing against a top side at the highest level. The possibility of an upset, though, cannot be ruled out.

Toss

Pakistan have won the toss and opted to bat first. Captain Babar Azam says he will go with the winning combination. He says the decision after winning the toss is aimed at helping batters get some practice.