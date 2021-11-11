Inzamam makes startling claims about former Pakistan coach Bob Woolmer

Says he recited Kalma days before his death

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Cricket World Cup 2007 was one of the cricketing events that most Pakistani fans would prefer to forget. Pakistan lost to Ireland. The greater shock, however, came the next day when Pakistan’s head coach Bob Woolmer was found dead in his hotel room.

Now, over 18 years later, Inzamamul Haq, who was captain of Pakistan in 2007 and retired after the world cup, has made startling revelations about Woolmer.

“Three to four days before his death, Bob Woolmer was standing with me and Mushtaq Ahmed in the tent during the practice session when he asked us how one becomes a Muslim.”

We told him that you have to perform Wuzu (Ablution) and recite the Kalma, Inzamam said.

Bob Woolmer then asked what Kalma Muslims recited. “So, Mushtaq started reciting it,” said Inzamam.

Bob told him to recite it slowly. “I also want to repeat it,” Inzaman quoted Woolmer as saying.

“Although he was wearing shorts and was not even paak, I don’t want to misquote, he had recited the Kalma, and now Allah knows better.”

Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi, who was also part of Pakistan’s 2007 World Cup squad, said that although this was coming from Inzamamul Haq this was the first time he was hearing it.

He was speaking on SAMAA TV show Zor ka Jor.

Perhaps this did happen, said Shahid Afridi. Bob Woolmer was a father-like figure for the team and that’s how he coached us, he said.

Afridi said that Woolmer was very inquisitive and would often ask questions about what Islam says about certain things.

“He used to spend a lot of time with Mushi Bhai [Mushtaq Ahmed] and Mushi Bhai would tell him about Islam,” said Shahid Afridi.

When asked if he would call Bob Woolmer the best Pakistan coach so far, Sahid Afridi replied, “One of the best.”