Imran Khan declared ‘International Sports Personality’ in Dubai

He was awarded for his contribution to sports

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: AFP

Prime Minister Imran Khan was declared the “International Sports Personality” at the Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award on Monday.

The premier Imran Khan was honoured with the title for his contribution to sports, including leading Pakistan to triumph at the 1992 Cricket World Cup.

The event was held at Deep Dive Dubai and was attended by Chairman of Dubai Sports Council Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum and other dignitaries.

