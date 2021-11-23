Imran Khan declared ‘International Sports Personality’ in Dubai

Prime Minister Imran Khan was declared the “International Sports Personality” at the Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award on Monday.

The premier Imran Khan was honoured with the title for his contribution to sports, including leading Pakistan to triumph at the 1992 Cricket World Cup.

The event was held at Deep Dive Dubai and was attended by Chairman of Dubai Sports Council Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum and other dignitaries.