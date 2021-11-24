Wednesday, November 24, 2021  | 18 Rabiulakhir, 1443
ICC T20I rankings: Rizwan advances, Kohli out of top 10

Pakistan batter was named player of the series against Bangladesh

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Nov 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: AFP

Pakistan start wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan has moved up to fourth spot in the latest ICC T20I batter’s rankings.

The 29-year-old was named the player of the series between Pakistan and Bangladesh played in Dhaka.

The right-hander is currently sitting in the fourth spot with 735 points. He surpassed Australia’s T20 World Cup winning captain Aaron Finch, who slips to sixth position.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam retained the top position with 809 points followed by Englands’s Dawid Malan (805) and South Africa’s Aiden Markram (796).

Meanwhile, former India T20I captain Virat Kohli is out of top 10.

Fakhar Zaman also moves up from 40th to 35th while, pacer Hasan Ali has advanced 16 spots to Number 44 and Shadab Khan has climbed two spots to Number 14.

