I wish my family could be with me: Debutant Dahani

Young pacer Shahnawaz Dahani has said that he was waiting for ages to make Pakistan debut.

The rookie pacer made his long-awaited international debut against Bangladesh in the third T20I of the series. He received his maiden T20I cap from former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed.

In an emotional video tweeted by the Pakistan Cricket Board, Dahani shared the news with his mother and asked for her prayers.

“I am very excited about my debut and cannot express my feelings,” he told Pakistan Cricket Board. “I could not even sleep last night. I talked to my parents and my mother is extremely happy, she said she will watch the match and pray for our success.”

The player was excited to make his debut for the Men-in-Green saying that he was waiting for ages for this moment. “I was wishing that my family could be with me in my debut match but it couldn’t happen as my family is not in Bangladesh.”

The 23-year-old said he will miss playing in front of family and the people of Sindh.

Dahani said that former New Zealand pacer Shane Bond was his idol. “After his retirement, I’m now following England’s Jofra Archer.”

He also termed that the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season six journey was his best cricket moment yet.