HOME > Cricket

HBL reacquires PSL title sponsorship

It was sealed with 55% jump from last cycle.

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 60 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 60 mins ago

Photo: PSL

The title sponsorship of the Pakistan Super League has been reacquired by HBL for another four-year cycle from 2022 to 2025.

HBL not only exceeded the reserve price in reacquiring the rights but sealed it with a 55 per cent jump from last cycle.

“HBL earned title sponsorship rights following a public tender process in which seven interested parties had collected the bid documents,” said a press release on the PSL website.

“I am delighted that the HBL have further strengthened their bond and relationship with the Pakistan Cricket Board by committing to support the Pakistan Super League for another four years,” said PCB chairman Ramiz Raja. “Reality is that HBL, in fact, have been investing in the future stars of Pakistan cricket through PSL for which we are eternally grateful.”

The seventh edition of the PSL is set to be held in January-February of 2022. The cash-rich league is normally scheduled in February-March but with Australia set to to tour Pakistan next year, the league has been preponed.

pakistan super league
 
