Hasan Ali equals Imran Khan, Waqar Younis record

Star Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali has been on a roll since making his return from injury as he claimed his fifth five-wicket haul this year.

The pacer claimed figures of five for 51 in the first innings of the ongoing Chittagong Test against Bangladesh.

He has now picked up as many fifers in Tests in a calendar year as Imran Khan did in 1982 and Waqar Younis in 1990.

The record is held by Waqar Younis, who picked up six five-wicket hauls in 1993.

Overall, this was his fifth fifer in 13 innings this year. The pacer has also picked a 10-wicket haul earlier this year.

The 28-year-old has so far claimed 37 wickets in seven Test matches this year, which includes two fifers against South Africa, two five-wicket hauls against Zimbabwe and a five-wicket haul against Bangladesh.