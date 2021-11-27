Saturday, November 27, 2021  | 21 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Hasan Ali equals Imran Khan, Waqar Younis record

He achieved the feat against Bangladesh

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: ICC

Star Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali has been on a roll since making his return from injury as he claimed his fifth five-wicket haul this year.

The pacer claimed figures of five for 51 in the first innings of the ongoing Chittagong Test against Bangladesh.

He has now picked up as many fifers in Tests in a calendar year as Imran Khan did in 1982 and Waqar Younis in 1990.

The record is held by Waqar Younis, who picked up six five-wicket hauls in 1993.

Overall, this was his fifth fifer in 13 innings this year. The pacer has also picked a 10-wicket haul earlier this year.

The 28-year-old has so far claimed 37 wickets in seven Test matches this year, which includes two fifers against South Africa, two five-wicket hauls against Zimbabwe and a five-wicket haul against Bangladesh.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket Hasan ali PAK v BAN
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Hasan Ali, Imran Khan, Waqar Younis, Test, Most five wicket hauls in a year, Hasan Ali news, Cricket, pakistan news, PAK v BAN, Cricket news
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Mohammad Wasim wins WBC silver flyweight title second time
Mohammad Wasim wins WBC silver flyweight title second time
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.