Game On Hai controversy: Dr Nauman apologises to Shoaib Akhtar

Pakistan Television Sports anchor Dr Nauman Niaz has apologised to former pacer Shoaib Akhtar over his verbal row during a live TV show.

The Rawalpindi express resigned from the show last month after an argument with the anchor on state-owned TV.

In a statement on a YouTube channel, Dr Niaz said that the reaction to what he did on air was justified and “I apologised thousands of times over my conduct.”

The “insult” of Akhtar in presence of cricket legends like Sir Viv Richards and David Gower had sparked anger among cricket fans.

He said that it was his fault and he had no right to do all this on-air. “Shoaib Akhtar is a star and I love his cricket,” Niaz said.

On October 28, PTV administration formed a committee to investigate the argument between Dr Nauman Niaz and Shoaib Akhtar which happened during the TV show Game On Hai, after the match between Pakistan and New Zealand in the ICC T20 World Cup concluded October 26.

Earlier, PTV decided to keep the duo off-air until the inquiry into their argument on a live TV show is concluded.

Both of them won’t be a part of any show on PTV until the inquiry is completed and the facts are ascertained, said the national television.

Several clips from the segment have been doing the rounds on social media, with a number of Shoaib’s supporters expressing disappointment and anger towards Nauman Niaz for “demeaning a legendary cricketer” on live television.

In one of the videos, Shoaib is crediting Harris Rauf’s discovery to the Pakistan Super League franchise Lahore Qalandars.

Confusion starts he when goes on to talk about Harris Rauf.

“We must give credit to Lahore Qalandars,” said Shoaib. Noman Niaz interjects asking if he was talking about Harris Rauf, Shoaib replies “No, Shaheen Shah Afridi…. This was the guy who was brought by Aaqib Javed, and Lahore Qalandars and PDD, Players Development Programme,” said Shoaib.

As he went on to talk about Haris Rauf, a visibly offended Nauman Niaz cut in by arguing that Shaheen had played U19 cricket.

“I am talking about Harris Rauf,” Shoaib clarifies.

“You are being a little rude and I don’t want to say this,” Nauman said, “but if you’re being oversmart, then you can go.”

Shoaib, who had been smiling all the while, was taken aback by Nauman’s rude tone. If that wasn’t enough, Nauman repeated that he was saying it on-air that Shoaib could leave the show. He then ignored Shoaib and abruptly moved over to the next guest. And before Shoaib could address Nauman’s behaviour, he cut the show to a break.

“Lots of apologies, guys, lots of apologies,” Shoaib says in another clip apparently from when the show returned. “I am resigning from PTV, and the way I was behaved with on national television I don’t think I should be sitting here right now. Thank you very much.”

Shoaib detaches the mic from his jacket and gets up. Nauman continues the show as if nothing happens while Shoaib walks out.

Shoaib Akhtar released a statement on Twitter afterwards, saying that because several videos were circulating on social media, he thought he should clarify the controversy.

“Nauman Niaz was being obnoxious and he asked me to leave for no rhyme or reason and I don’t know why he said it. Then they went on a break.”

Shoaib referred to himself as a “national star” who was abruptly insulted and brushed aside on national television.