Flame no longer burns so brightly: AB de Villiers retires

Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

The batter, also known as Mr 360, made the announcement on Twitter saying that “flame no longer burns so brightly”.

It has been an incredible journey, but I have decided to retire from all cricket.



Ever since the back yard matches with my older brothers, I have played the game with pure enjoyment and unbridled enthusiasm. Now, at the age of 37, that flame no longer burns so brightly. pic.twitter.com/W1Z41wFeli — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) November 19, 2021

Having made his international debut in 2004, AB de Villiers represented South Africa in 114 Tests, 228 ODIs and 78 T20Is.

That’s the reality I must accept – and, even if it may seem sudden, that is why I am making this announcement today. I’ve had my time.



Cricket has been exceptionally kind to me. — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) November 19, 2021

“Last, I am aware that nothing would have been possible without the sacrifices made by my family – my parents, my brothers, my wife Danielle and my children,” he wrote on Twitter. “I look forward to the next chapter of our lives when I can truly put them first.

“Cricket has been exceptionally kind to me. Whether playing for the Titans, or the Proteas, or RCB, or around the world, the game has given me unimagined experiences and opportunities, and I will always be grateful,” he added.

Across formats, the 37-year-old amassed 20014 runs, averaging more than 50 in both Tests and ODIs. He retired from international cricket in May 2018, but remained active in various franchise T20 competitions around the world.

Under his leadership, the Proteas made it to the semi-finals of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 in Australia but lost in a thriller to New Zealand.