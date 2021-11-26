Friday, November 26, 2021  | 20 Rabiulakhir, 1443
First Test: Bangladesh opt to bat against Pakistan

Match is being played at Chattogram

Posted: Nov 26, 2021
Posted: Nov 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 49 mins ago

Photo: PCB

Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to bat first against Pakistan in the first Test being played at Chattogram Friday.

Bangladesh gave a first cap to Yasir Ali while Abdullah Shafique will make his debut for the visitors.

The Green Caps have the momentum on their back as they thrashed the host in the three-match T20I series 3-0.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, have failed to find their form even after a dismal T20 World Cup campaign.

Teams

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali3 Azhar Ali Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Faheem Ashraf, Nauman Ali, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sajid Khan

Bangladesh: Shadman Islam, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque (captain), Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das (wicketkeeper), Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Abu Jayed, Ebadot Hossain, Saif Hassan

Cricket first test PAK v BAN
 
