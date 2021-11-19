Friday, November 19, 2021  | 13 Rabiulakhir, 1443
First T20: Shaheen out as Pakistan bowl first against Bangladesh

Mohammad Wasim Jr comes in for him

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 58 mins ago
SAMAA |
Shaheen Shah Afridi was not named in the Pakistan playing XI for the first of the three T20 Internationals against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Friday.

Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first as Mohammad Wasim Jr. came in for Shaheen, who is considered Pakistan’s pace spearhead.

Hard-hitting young batter Haider Ali was also included in the side in place of Mohammad Hafeez, who opted out of the series after the T20 World Cup.

The hosts are also without veteran wicket-keeper batter Mushfiq-ur-Rahim, who has been rested for the series.

Teams

