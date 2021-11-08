First ODI: Pakistan win opt to field against West Indies

Pakistan Women have won the toss as captain Sidra Nawaz elected to field first against West Indies Women in the first ODI being played at the National Stadium Karachi.

The Green-Caps will start the final phase of their preparations for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier from the series.

Ahead of their departure for Zimbabwe on 16 November, where they will compete to win one of the three spots to secure qualification for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup New Zealand 2022, these three fixtures will serve as an opportunity to both sides to get the desired match practice.

West Indies XI

Hayley Matthews, Deandra Dottin, Rashada Williams, Shemaine Campbelle, Stafanie Taylor (c), Qiana Joseph, Kyshona Knight, Anisa Mohammed, Kycia Knight (wicketkeeper), Shakera Selman and Shamilia Connell.

Pakistan XI

Sidra Ameen, Muneeba Ali, Ayesha Zafar, Iram Javed, Kainat Imtiaz, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz (captain and wicketkeeper), Fatima Sana, Anam Amin, Nashra Sandhu and Sadia Iqbal.