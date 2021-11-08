Monday, November 8, 2021  | 2 Rabiulakhir, 1443
England cricket CEO to meet Ramiz Raja tomorrow

He will try to mend damaged relations

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Nov 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: AFP

England and Wales Cricket Board Chief Executive Officer Tom Harrison will meet Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja on Tuesday.

Harrison will attempt to mend the damaged relationship between the ECB and its Pakistani counterpart after England cancelled their brief T20 tour of the country in October.

The ECB CEO will also assure Ramiz of England’s commitment to visit Pakistan for their scheduled Test tour in late 2022.

England were scheduled to play two T20 Internationals in Pakistan but called the tour off citing players’ “well-being”.

The ECB’s decision came after New Zealand abruptly aborted their tour of Pakistan on the eve of the first game after their government informed them of “security threats”.

England and New Zealand’s last minute pull-outs infuriated Pakistan’s cricket fraternity and PCB chief Ramiz Raja expressed his disappointment publically.

The former Pakistan skipper said a ‘western bloc” was at work in cricket which follows each other’s footsteps.

He said the PCB did not expect England to keep their word about touring in late 2022 and that Pakistan will try to protect their international calendar.

“I am severely disappointed in England’s withdrawal but it was expected because this western bloc gets united unfortunately and tries to back each other,” Ramiz said.

“This is a lesson for us because we go out of our way to accommodate and pamper these sides when they visit. From now on we will only go as far as is in our interest.”

Harrison’s visit of Pakistan will last two days.

