Pakistan beat Bangladesh by eight wickets in Chittagong Test

Openers Abid Ali and Abdullah Shafique starred as Pakistan registered a convincing victory in the Chittagong Test against Bangladesh on Tuesday.

Chasing 202, Abid and Abdullah hit half-centuries as the Babar Azam-led unit comfortably reached the target just losing two wickets.

Needing 93 on the last day of the game, the openers went off to a flying start. At the score of 151, Pakistan suffered the first blow in the shape of Abdullah Shafique.

The debutant went back to the dugout after scoring 73 off 129 balls with the help of nine boundaries and a maximum.

On the other hand, Abid Ali, who scored a brilliant ton in the first innings, continued his impressive form with the bat as he went on to score 91 off 147 balls.

Skipper Babar Azam (13) and Azhar Ali (24) remained unbeaten on the crease.

Earlier on day four, fast bowler Shaheen Afridi claimed 5-32 to help Pakistan bowl out Bangladesh for 157 runs in their second innings despite wicketkeeper-batsman Liton Das making a fighting fifty.

Resuming on 39-4, Bangladesh looked down and out once they lost Mushfiqur Rahim in the first over of the day, before Liton, who struck a hundred in the first innings, hauled the hosts back to respectability with 59 off 89 balls.

Afridi trapped Liton leg-before and then had Abu Jayed out for a duck to complete his fourth five-wicket Test haul.

Off-spinner Sajid Khan, who finished with 3-33, wrapped things up by dispatching Taijul Islam.

The hosts had got off to a positive start with Mushfiqur hitting a boundary off the first ball of the morning, bowled by Hasan Ali.

But two balls later he left a delivery that darted back in and departed for 16 after Hasan uprooted his off-stump.

‘Big pressure’

Liton joined overnight batsman Yasir Ali to prevent further collapse.

Just when they looked ready to prosper, Afridi’s low bouncer hit the helmet of Yasir, who retired hurt after making 36.

Liton survived on 26 when he was given out, caught at short leg off Sajid.

The replay showed that the ball only hit his pad and was going down the legside.

Sajid was rewarded for his persistence as he pinned Mehidy Hasan leg-before for 11.

Substitute Nurul Hasan replaced Yasir after Mehidy’s dismissal and barely survived a strong caught-behind appeal just before lunch.

Nurul heaved one to Faheem Ashraf at long-on off Sajid after the break, getting dismissed for 15, and Pakistan took little time to pick up the remaining wickets.

Bangladesh have failed to defeat Pakistan in any of their 10 previous encounters.