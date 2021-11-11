Cricket legends back Pakistan in Australia semifinal

Cricket legends Brian Lara and Mike Atherton have backed Pakistan to beat Australia in the ICC T20 World Cup semifinal.

The match will start at 7 PM Pakistan standard time at the Dubai International Stadium, with Pakistan entering as the only undefeated team in the competition.

The winner of the game will face New Zealand in the final on Sunday, November 14 at the same venue.

The West Indies great in his social media message predicted that the Men-in-Green would emerge victorious in the tie.

My Prediction – #Pakistan #Australia is a very dangerous team. They've got a strong lineup that can beat anyone. But Pakistan has the bowling & batting prowess to keep them at bay & make the finals. #T20WorldCup #w88

— Brian Lara (@BrianLara) November 11, 2021

Meanwhile, former English captain Mike Atherton backed the Babar Azam-led unit, saying they have got the best and most varied bowling attack in this competition.