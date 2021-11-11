Thursday, November 11, 2021  | 5 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Cricket legends back Pakistan in Australia semifinal

The Men-in-Green will face Aussies today

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Twitter / ICC

Cricket legends Brian Lara and Mike Atherton have backed Pakistan to beat Australia in the ICC T20 World Cup semifinal.

The match will start at 7 PM Pakistan standard time at the Dubai International Stadium, with Pakistan entering as the only undefeated team in the competition.

The winner of the game will face New Zealand in the final on Sunday, November 14 at the same venue.

The West Indies great in his social media message predicted that the Men-in-Green would emerge victorious in the tie.

Meanwhile, former English captain Mike Atherton backed the Babar Azam-led unit, saying they have got the best and most varied bowling attack in this competition.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket PAK v AUS T20 World Cup
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan, Australia, PAK v AUS, AUS v PAK, T20 World Cup, Semifinal, PAK v AUS semifinal, AUS v PAK semifinal, Cricket,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Rizwan, Malik miss Pakistan training due to flu
Rizwan, Malik miss Pakistan training due to flu
Fingers crossed for AUSvsPAK as Shoaib, Rizwan expected to return
Fingers crossed for AUSvsPAK as Shoaib, Rizwan expected to return
Battle for T20 World Cup final berth begins
Battle for T20 World Cup final berth begins
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.