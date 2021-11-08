Bangladesh T20s: Iftikhar in as Hafeez makes place for youngsters

Iftikhar Ahmed has been named in Pakistan’s squad for the three-match away T20 International series in Bangladesh after veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez opted out of the series to give opportunities to young players.

Iftikhar, 31, was the player-of-the-series at the National T20 Cup last month. He was the second-highest run-getter at the tournament with 409 runs in 12 matches.

The all-rounder also bagged eight wickets in the domestic T20 competition, leading Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to their second consecutive title. He comes in as Hafeez’s direct replacement.

Iftikhar’s inclusion is the only change in the Pakistan squad that has qualified for the ongoing T20 World Cup semi-finals.

While senior players have been retained in Shoaib Malik and Sarfraz Ahmed, it is likely that explosive middle-order batter Haider Ali and all-rounder Khushdil Shah will be part of the Pakistan playing XI during the series.

Pakistan play Bangladesh in Dhaka on November 19, 20 and 22 before they take on the hosts in a two-match Test series from November 26 to December 4.

The squad for the Test series will be announced in due course, a Pakistan Cricket Board press release said Monday.

“Meanwhile, the PCB has retained the same team management that is presently in the United Arab Emirates, barring batting consultant Matthew Hayden who is not available due to prior commitments,” it added.

Pakistan T20I squad

Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shoaib Malik, Usman Qadir