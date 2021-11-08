Babar reveals Pakistan’s secret of success ahead of Australia semifinal

Men-in-Green will play knockout game in Dubai
Pakistan Captain Babar Azam has said that he is confident heading into the ICC T20 World Cup semifinal against Australia at the Dubai International Stadium on November 11.
The Men-in-Green convincingly topped Group 2 of the tournament at the Super 12 stage, winning all five games against India, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Namibia and Scotland. They will now lock horns against in-form Australia.
Speaking at the post-match presentation, the skipper said playing as a unit is the reason behind the team’s consistent results in the mega event.
“We are confident about each other’s ability,” Babar said. “We are playing as a unit and hence playing consistent cricket.”
The 27-year-old said that he is confident to carry the winning momentum in the semifinal. “We’ll carry good confidence into the semi-finals and try to play in the same way,” he said.
Babar also praised the veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik for his brilliant power hitting which led Pakistan to a mammoth total of 189-4. “Shoaib, the way he finished, the way he showed his experience, that’s what he’s known for,” he said.
Moreover, the top-ranked T20I batter said that Pakistan have always enjoyed big support from the fans. “Definitely Dubai is one of the best stadiums. As a player, if you play in front of a whole crowd that cheers for you, your confidence increases.”