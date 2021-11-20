Babar, others pay tribute to ‘Mr 360’ AB de Villiers

Tributes poured in for former South Africa captain AB de Villiers after he announced his retirement from all formats of the game.

The batter, also known as Mr 360, retired from all forms of cricket saying “flame no longer burns so brightly”.

Having made his international debut in 2004, AB de Villiers represented South Africa in 114 Tests, 228 ODIs and 78 T20Is.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam posted a heartfelt tribute to his ‘childhood inspiration’.

You were my childhood inspiration and I always tried to learn from your charismatic approach. I still remember the first time I met you and how welcoming you were. You have inspired many generations of cricket. Wish you the very best and a happy retirement, @ABdeVilliers17! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/nlqsyW8iSI — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) November 19, 2021

Here are some other messages from cricketers around the world:

This hurts my heart but I know you've made the best decision for yourself and your family like you've always done. 💔I love you 💔 @ABdeVilliers17 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 19, 2021

I remember the times i would pause everything to watch him bat. He was and will always be a champion. Wishing luck to my all time favourite @ABdeVilliers17 for his second innings. pic.twitter.com/AkpvEwpLBw — Fakhar Zaman (@FakharZamanLive) November 19, 2021

An End of Great & Inspirational Era of Mr.360.

Today, @ABdeVilliers17 left the vaccum of pure class in cricket fraternity.A fabulous Player & brilliant human being I have ever met.❤️The most loved & admired cricketer of his era. Thank you AB for what you did to the cricket game. pic.twitter.com/2VdLwQZ5yU — Haris Rauf (@HarisRauf14) November 19, 2021

It has been an absolute honour and a privilege to share the field with you legend. Congrats on a wonderful career and best wishes for future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/0XlKoHnDn8 — Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 (@RealHa55an) November 19, 2021

The best I’ve ever seen, and someone who I’ve always looked up to! Took the game to another level singlehandedly #mr360



Thankyou 🙌🏼👏🏼 @ABdeVilliers17 https://t.co/lzEQ3MYP13 — Sam Billings (@sambillings) November 19, 2021

Happy retirement to one of the best in this beautiful game Mr. 360 @ABdeVilliers17 . Thank you so much for all the memories and Congrats for your wonderful career. pic.twitter.com/XBMFdYbiwN — Mohammad Nabi (@MohammadNabi007) November 19, 2021

Definitely a kind of relief for myself and all the bowlers . Thank you soo much for the great memories and inspiring soo many of youngsters including me . We will definitely Miss you Mr 360 @abdevilliers17 ❤️❤️🙌🏻🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/yAi23Cv8gw — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) November 19, 2021

Happy Retirement, @abdevilliers17 – All the best in your next chapter, it was a pleasure sharing a dressing room with you! #Legend 🙏🏿✊🏿 https://t.co/392KzB65cx — Chris Gayle (@henrygayle) November 19, 2021

Well done @ABdeVilliers17 on a special career. I've been extremely lucky to be on the same cricket field as you. The game will not be the same without you. The greatest player I have played with.🐐 https://t.co/N3BJ3Jxw6Q — Faf Du Plessis (@faf1307) November 19, 2021

Thank you for the memories, the records broken and the entertainment @ABdeVilliers17 💚



We salute your contribution to the game and wish you everything of the best for the future 🇿🇦 #ThankYouAB pic.twitter.com/iL74NShG4W — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) November 19, 2021

Captains across the world relax! The man for whom you couldn't set the field has retired. Ab de Villiers invented new strokes, found gaps that no one knew even existed and was one of cricket's great entertainer. @ABdeVilliers17 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) November 19, 2021

If I have to pick one batsman for all formats in any conditions against any apposition that will be surely @ABdeVilliers17 .One of the toughest competitor and a freak on the https://t.co/NRbyY61Z8u will surely miss https://t.co/A4SvmSGkJU wishes for you and your family. https://t.co/q4Abfjdv53 — Misbah Ul Haq (@captainmisbahpk) November 19, 2021

The biggest congratulations to @ABdeVilliers17 on a mind-blowing cricket career. The things you did on the cricket field, us mere mortals could only watch on in awe.

And to go with it, the sweetest and kindest teammate I have ever played with.

Enjoy the next exciting phase. — Shane Watson (@ShaneRWatson33) November 19, 2021