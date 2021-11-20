Saturday, November 20, 2021  | 14 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
Cricket

Babar, others pay tribute to ‘Mr 360’ AB de Villiers

Former South Africa captain retired from all cricket Friday

Posted: Nov 20, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 20, 2021

Photo: Twitter / Babar Azam

Tributes poured in for former South Africa captain AB de Villiers after he announced his retirement from all formats of the game.

The batter, also known as Mr 360, retired from all forms of cricket saying “flame no longer burns so brightly”.

Having made his international debut in 2004, AB de Villiers represented South Africa in 114 Tests, 228 ODIs and 78 T20Is.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam posted a heartfelt tribute to his ‘childhood inspiration’. 

Here are some other messages from cricketers around the world:

AB de Villiers Babar Azam Cricket virat kohli
 
