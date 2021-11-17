Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik join Pakistan squad in Dhaka

Pakistan captain Babar Azam and veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik have joined the squad in Dhaka, Pakistan Cricket Board said Wednesday.

The Men-in-Green will play three T20Is and the same number of Tests during the tour of Bangladesh starting from November 19.

“Both the players who stayed back in Dubai following the World Cup campaign have reached Dhaka on Tuesday,” one of the team officials said.

The duo will take part in the training session later in the day, he added.

This will be the third day in a row that the team will practice in Dhaka after arriving in the city last week.

The series will be played at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur and Zahur Ahmed Chwodhury Stadium in Chattogram.

Moreover, The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has also allowed 50% of fans of the total 26,000 capacity of the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium during the series.

The spectators won’t be permitted to seat at the lower section of the galleries and they must go through a body temperature check, wear the mask and properly sanitise before entering the respective venues.