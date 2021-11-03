Wednesday, November 3, 2021  | 27 Rabiulawal, 1443
Cricket

Babar Azam reclaims top spot in ICC T20I batter’s rankings

Pakistan captain achieved the feat after impressive performance against Namibia

Posted: Nov 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Posted: Nov 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Photo: ICC T20 Rankings

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has reclaimed the top spot in the ICC T20I batter’s rankings following a spectacular performance against Namibia in the ICC T20 World Cup.

In the latest ranking, Azam has moved to the number one spot with 834 points, overtaking England’s David Malan, who is at second with 798 points.

The right-hander scored 70 off 49 balls with the help of seven boundaries against Namibia on Tuesday.

This is the second time Babar achieved the feat.

Reacting to the development, Babar Azam said: “It is a good little motivation to be back on top of the T20I rankings. But the bigger picture is these performances have helped Pakistan to rise to No.2 and become the first side to qualify for the semifinals of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021.

 “In a team game, each and every player has contributed, but we are well aware that the job is half done. Our focus firmly remains to maintain the standards we have set in this competition and finish the tournament like we have started so that we can properly celebrate team and individual achievements.”

On the other hand, Australia captain Aaron Finch and Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan also improved their points on number three and four positions respectively.

Babar Azam ICC T20 World Cup T20I rankings
 
