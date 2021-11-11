Thursday, November 11, 2021  | 5 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Sports

Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan create history once again

Both are leading run scorers in this world cup

Posted: Nov 11, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 11, 2021

Source: T20 World Cup/ Twitter

Both Pakistan cricket team openers, Mohammed Rizwan and Babar Azam have registered themselves in the record books. 

In the semifinal of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2021 against Australia, Mohammed Rizwan completed his 1,000 T20I runs in a calendar year. He became the first-ever batter to score achieve the feat. 

Pakistan captain Babar Azam entered history books when he became the fastest to score 2,500 T20I runs. He achieved the milestone in 62 innings.  

Azam surpassed India’s captain Virat Kohli, who achieved the same feat in 68 innings.  

Azam also surpassed former Sri Lanka cricket team captain Mahela Jayawardene to become the captain with most runs in a single edition of the T20 World Cup.

He is the leading runs scorer in this world cup with 303 runs in 6 innings. Azam has also scored four half centuries in the tournament. 

Jayawardene scored 201 runs as Sri Lanka’s captain in 2012. 

Babar Cricket PAK v AUS Rizwan T20 World Cup
 
